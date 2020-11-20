Market cap of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] reaches 32.56M – now what?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as an update on several key business initiatives.

Commenting on the third quarter results, the Company’s CEO, Frank Ng, said, “I am extremely pleased with the resiliency of our business and the performance we delivered in the third quarter despite the significant challenges we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic that persisted throughout the third quarter. While strong results in the In-person pillar of our business was our primary growth driver for the Company prior to the on-set of the pandemic, operational restrictions, including extremely limited social gatherings mandated globally, impacted this part of our business model for both Allied Esports and the WPT® during the third quarter. Nonetheless, we generated solid third quarter revenue growth from Multiplatform Content and Interactive Services that helped to nearly offset the impact of the pandemic on our business.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2203057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stands at 8.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.56%.

The market cap for AESE stock reached $32.56 million, with 29.63 million shares outstanding and 15.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, AESE reached a trading volume of 2203057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]?

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has AESE stock performed recently?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, AESE shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1953, while it was recorded at 0.9494 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8766 for the last 200 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AESE.

Insider trade positions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 211,604, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 74,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in AESE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $41000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly 32.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 331,937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 229,788 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 133,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 315,659 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 219,229 shares during the same period.