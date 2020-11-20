Market cap of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] reaches 33.29B – now what?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 2.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $108.68. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 19.4 Cents Per Share.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company’s quarterly dividend to 19.4 cents per share of common stock. The dividend reflects an 8% increase over the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on Jan. 27, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 5, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1885173 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at 2.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for A stock reached $33.29 billion, with 309.00 million shares outstanding and 307.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, A reached a trading volume of 1885173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $106.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on A stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for A shares from 100 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 64.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has A stock performed recently?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.18, while it was recorded at 108.99 for the last single week of trading, and 89.92 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +54.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.74.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.70. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $65,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $29,102 million, or 90.20% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,814,167, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,256,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.57 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 9,981,260 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 13,665,299 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 244,133,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,780,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,311 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 929,107 shares during the same period.