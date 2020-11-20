Market Analysts see Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.92 during the day while it closed the day at $18.72. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/crlux20/general_signin?gpu_only=true. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock has also gained 11.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEVI stock has inclined by 52.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.34% and lost -2.95% year-on date.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $7.14 billion, with 397.71 million shares outstanding and 60.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 2297585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock. On July 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LEVI shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

LEVI stock trade performance evaluation

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.19, while it was recorded at 17.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.15 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $917 million, or 75.40% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,863,808, which is approximately 12.335% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,783,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.54 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $84.39 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 60.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 8,369,967 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,458 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 31,819,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,967,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,071 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,809,810 shares during the same period.