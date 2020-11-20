Market Analysts see FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 20, 2020 that FireEye Announces $400 Million Strategic Investment Led by Blackstone.

Investment Supports Vision to Create Industry’s Leading Intelligence-led Cyber Security Platform and Services Company.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities to support the company’s vision to create the industry’s leading intelligence-led cyber security platform and services company. Blackstone will be joined by ClearSky a cyber security-focused investment firm, as a co-investor in the transaction. FireEye intends to use the proceeds to support strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Respond Software announced today, as well as increased investment to accelerate the growth of the company’s cloud, platform and managed services portfolio.

A sum of 2189214 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. FireEye Inc. shares reached a high of $14.325 and dropped to a low of $14.06 until finishing in the latest session at $14.24.

The one-year FEYE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.06. The average equity rating for FEYE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FEYE shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 94.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FEYE Stock Performance Analysis:

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FireEye Inc. Fundamentals:

FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FEYE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,606 million, or 77.90% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,094,555, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 15,420,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.59 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $209.26 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -2.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 24,937,379 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 15,105,141 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 142,958,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,001,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,762,203 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,788,144 shares during the same period.