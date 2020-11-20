Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is -16.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$1.64. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results; Provides Update for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Net sales declined 12% to $872 million.

A sum of 1018689 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $72.62 and dropped to a low of $70.46 until finishing in the latest session at $71.60.

The one-year LW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.62. The average equity rating for LW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $75.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

LW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.19, while it was recorded at 73.10 for the last single week of trading, and 66.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.61. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 17.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 310.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.13. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,307.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $47,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

LW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 8.15%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,132 million, or 91.00% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 16,574,294, which is approximately -1.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,737,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in LW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $804.79 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 9,647,711 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 13,054,084 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 104,837,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,538,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,190 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,038,453 shares during the same period.