Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $47

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Leadership Changes.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, announced that effective November 13, 2020, Adam Miller has been appointed President of Swift Transportation Co., LLC (“Swift”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Miller will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Swift’s parent company, Knight-Swift. He will succeed Kevin Knight, who has served as the Acting President of Swift since the merger with Knight Transportation, Inc. (“Knight”) in September 2017. Mr. Knight will continue as Knight-Swift’s Executive Chairman of the Board with the primary focus of strategic growth.

Kevin Quast has been appointed as the Chief Administrative Officer of Knight-Swift. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Swift since the merger, a position similar to the one he held at Knight prior to the merger.

A sum of 2411109 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $42.55 and dropped to a low of $41.70 until finishing in the latest session at $41.71.

The one-year KNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.28. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $46 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.75, while it was recorded at 41.42 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +15.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.71. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $13,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 16.50%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,214 million, or 93.60% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,927,426, which is approximately -13.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,799,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.17 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $456.74 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly -5.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 20,717,469 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 17,391,833 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 110,869,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,978,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,900,676 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,906 shares during the same period.