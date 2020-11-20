Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain 14.94% so far this year. What now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] gained 2.45% or 2.82 points to close at $117.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1965356 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology ConferenceTuesday, December 1, 20201:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $114.20, the shares rose to $118.46 and dropped to $112.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEYS points out that the company has recorded 15.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, KEYS reached to a volume of 1965356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $123.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for KEYS stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.71, while it was recorded at 116.89 for the last single week of trading, and 98.63 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.49. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.65. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

There are presently around $19,345 million, or 93.20% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,862,570, which is approximately -3.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,837,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.3 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -17.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 15,426,715 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 18,594,029 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 129,976,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,997,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,284,062 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,092,312 shares during the same period.