JP Morgan lifts Qiwi plc [QIWI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qiwi plc [NASDAQ: QIWI] loss -10.03% on the last trading session, reaching $15.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that QIWI Appoints Chief Financial Officer.

QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS, today announced the appointment of Pavel Korzh as Chief Financial Officer effective December 1, 2020. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Korzh will take over the responsibilities of interim CFO Varvara Kiseleva and report directly to CEO of the Group, Mr. Boris Kim. Ms. Varvara Kiseleva will continue to serve as Deputy CFO for Corporate Finance.

Mr. Korzh has over 20 years of experience in corporate and operational finance. He has joined QIWI in August 2020 as a CFO of QIWI Bank. Before joining QIWI, Mr Korzh worked as a CFO at Ozon, a leading E-Commerce company in Russia and Wikimart, an online marketplace. Previously he worked as a Director of Treasury and Corporate Finance and Director of Financial Reporting at CTC Media and held various positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Qiwi plc represents 37.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $943.38 million with the latest information. QIWI stock price has been found in the range of $15.06 to $16.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 270.53K shares, QIWI reached a trading volume of 1202910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QIWI shares is $25.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QIWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Qiwi plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Qiwi plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on QIWI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qiwi plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for QIWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

Qiwi plc [QIWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, QIWI shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QIWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Qiwi plc [QIWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qiwi plc [QIWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +55.55. Qiwi plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for QIWI is now 21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qiwi plc [QIWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.84. Additionally, QIWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Qiwi plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qiwi plc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QIWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qiwi plc go to 0.34%.

There are presently around $286 million, or 85.00% of QIWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QIWI stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,542,957, which is approximately 588.597% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,090,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.5 million in QIWI stocks shares; and CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $23.97 million in QIWI stock with ownership of nearly 1.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qiwi plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Qiwi plc [NASDAQ:QIWI] by around 4,874,427 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,872,239 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,199,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,945,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QIWI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,698 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,628 shares during the same period.