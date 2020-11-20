Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] Revenue clocked in at $987.30 million, up 16.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ: JACK] price surged by 4.79 percent to reach at $4.15. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Jack in the Box, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71461.

A sum of 1658472 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 470.96K shares. Jack in the Box Inc. shares reached a high of $94.51 and dropped to a low of $88.05 until finishing in the latest session at $90.73.

The one-year JACK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.03. The average equity rating for JACK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JACK shares is $92.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Jack in the Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on JACK stock. On June 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JACK shares from 84 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jack in the Box Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for JACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for JACK in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JACK Stock Performance Analysis:

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, JACK shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.54, while it was recorded at 87.13 for the last single week of trading, and 71.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jack in the Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Jack in the Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.66.

Return on Total Capital for JACK is now 42.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.67. Additionally, JACK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 237.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 130.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] managed to generate an average of $17,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Jack in the Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JACK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jack in the Box Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JACK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jack in the Box Inc. go to 8.19%.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JACK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,629,328, which is approximately 1.792% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,992,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.74 million in JACK stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $97.47 million in JACK stock with ownership of nearly -17.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jack in the Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ:JACK] by around 2,543,665 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 2,372,730 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 19,244,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,161,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JACK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,779 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 385,751 shares during the same period.