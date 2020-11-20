Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] moved up 3.20: Why It’s Important

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 3.20%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

NDA Filing Expected Q4 2020.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is now -88.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITRM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.5087 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.19, which means current price is +15.30% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 2601966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.07

How has ITRM stock performed recently?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -55.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7080, while it was recorded at 0.5148 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6952 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -275732.43. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278729.73.

Return on Total Capital for ITRM is now -254.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -454.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$2,343,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Insider trade positions for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.30% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $0.76 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 94,170 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,299,326 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,581,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,974,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,215 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,040 shares during the same period.