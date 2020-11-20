Friday, November 20, 2020
Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] is -51.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ: HUSN] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.69. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Hudson Capital Inc. and FreightHub, Inc. Progress Further with Planned Merger.

Filed Form S-4 with the SEC.

Regained Nasdaq Compliance.

Hudson Capital Inc. stock has also gained 26.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUSN stock has inclined by 22.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.22% and lost -51.84% year-on date.

The market cap for HUSN stock reached $16.54 million, with 4.66 million shares outstanding and 3.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.49K shares, HUSN reached a trading volume of 11691700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Capital Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

HUSN stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.89. With this latest performance, HUSN shares dropped by -22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1584.20 and a Gross Margin at +98.24. Hudson Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1742.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSN is now -167.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -183.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN] managed to generate an average of -$6,199,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Hudson Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Hudson Capital Inc. [HUSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of HUSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 208,938, which is approximately 9.703% of the company’s market cap and around 39.16% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 28,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in HUSN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in HUSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Capital Inc. [NASDAQ:HUSN] by around 52,419 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 302,475 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 102,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,344 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 288,892 shares during the same period.

