H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] – find out why.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.78%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Acorda Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder) 3Q 2020 net revenue of $5.8 million; 24% increase over 2Q 2020.

AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) 3Q 2020 net revenue of $27.3 million; 5% increase over Q2 2020.

Over the last 12 months, ACOR stock dropped by -52.77%. The average equity rating for ACOR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.92 million, with 47.71 million shares outstanding and 47.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, ACOR stock reached a trading volume of 2771302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ACOR shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

ACOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, ACOR shares dropped by -23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7176, while it was recorded at 0.7817 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8562 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.56. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.87.

Return on Total Capital for ACOR is now -14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.16. Additionally, ACOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] managed to generate an average of -$793,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACOR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 62.10% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,837,961, which is approximately -0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,862,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in ACOR stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $1.44 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly 6.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 3,333,565 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,832,537 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,345,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,511,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,818 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,162,413 shares during the same period.