GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] is 9.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE: GIK] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.75 at the close of the session, up 8.81%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 52.90K shares, GIK reached a trading volume of 1679880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital3 Inc. is set at 0.23

How has GIK stock performed recently?

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.49 for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading.

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]

32 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE:GIK] by around 11,633,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,633,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

