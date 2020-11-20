Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] is 23.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX: GAU] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, up 2.63%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Media Advisory: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to hold technical briefing on Universal Broadband Fund, support for high-speed Internet in rural and remote Canada.

Galiano Gold Inc. stock is now 23.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GAU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.18 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +108.93% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GAU reached a trading volume of 1891369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAU shares is $1.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galiano Gold Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has GAU stock performed recently?

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, GAU shares dropped by -18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3742, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2633 for the last 200 days.

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GAU is now -5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, GAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Galiano Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Earnings analysis for Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galiano Gold Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAU.

Insider trade positions for Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]

There are presently around $104 million, or 63.00% of GAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAU stocks are: RUFFER LLP with ownership of 27,014,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, holding 23,718,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.75 million in GAU stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $14.56 million in GAU stock with ownership of nearly -10.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galiano Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX:GAU] by around 23,664,478 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 10,876,040 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 54,405,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,945,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,156,696 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 782,211 shares during the same period.