For Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] traded at a high on 11/19/20, posting a 2.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $136.17. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

– Press release scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern time on November 24, 2020.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2473412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Analog Devices Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $50.03 billion, with 368.79 million shares outstanding and 368.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 2473412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $139.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 101 to 117.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.44, while it was recorded at 135.91 for the last single week of trading, and 113.89 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 8.45%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $46,832 million, or 89.20% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,088,636, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,760,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.55 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 19.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 40,823,962 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 15,493,459 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 287,602,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,919,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,950,877 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,357 shares during the same period.