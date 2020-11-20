For Ameren Corporation [AEE], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] closed the trading session at $79.06 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.78, while the highest price level was $81.89. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2030.

Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 1.55% first mortgage bonds due 2030 at 99.577% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on Nov. 23, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.94 percent and weekly performance of -4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AEE reached to a volume of 2383279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameren Corporation [AEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $88.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AEE stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEE shares from 84 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AEE stock trade performance evaluation

Ameren Corporation [AEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, AEE shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.61, while it was recorded at 81.49 for the last single week of trading, and 77.37 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameren Corporation [AEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameren Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 3.50%.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,889 million, or 79.60% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,160,325, which is approximately -3.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,823,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in AEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in AEE stock with ownership of nearly -2.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

248 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 10,735,022 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 18,902,661 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 158,689,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,326,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,044,899 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,623,488 shares during the same period.