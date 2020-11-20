Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 393.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] gained 3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $128.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Enphase Energy Joins Forces with MSpectrum to Provide Solar Solutions in the Philippines.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MSpectrum, a solar energy renewable provider with headquarters in Pasig, Philippines, to distribute Enphase products to residential and commercial installers across the Philippines. The Enphase IQ 7™ family of products is expected to be available via MSpectrum starting in the first quarter of 2021.

MSpectrum, the renewable energy division of Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), will distribute the Enphase IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+™, IQ 7A™, and IQ 7X™, to residential and commercial installers. In addition, the solar systems will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten™ software monitoring platform and help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

Enphase Energy Inc. represents 126.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.37 billion with the latest information. ENPH stock price has been found in the range of $125.8501 to $130.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2212693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $112.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $85 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 8.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 76.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 611.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.80 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.70, while it was recorded at 123.09 for the last single week of trading, and 63.79 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +35.44. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.81.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 41.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 68.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $279,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 36.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $12,144 million, or 77.00% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,033,582, which is approximately 36.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,714,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $954.68 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -30.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 20,685,428 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 17,123,068 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 56,412,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,220,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,920,073 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,884 shares during the same period.