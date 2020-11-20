Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Is Currently 20.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] gained 20.10% or 0.4 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1207903 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Dogness Expands Sales Activities at Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced an expansion of its sales activities at Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”), with both in-store and online special events to promote the high quality, Dogness smart pet product line.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “Costco embodies our commitment to innovation, product excellence and to providing customers with value and happiness. As one of the world’s most dominant retailers – both online and in its warehouse clubs – securing an expanded presence at Costco can significantly enhance our brand awareness and meaningfully drive sales. We have been active in the greater Dallas region, where our U.S. operations are headquartered, and now plan to expand to Costco online in 1Q 2021. This will put us in front of an estimated 40 million members with new promotional opportunities to help drive sales of our smart pet product line. We are also on track to expand our in-store special events to two additional warehouse clubs in December, with a goal of expanding into more warehouse clubs in the first half of 2021. We have a unique position as one of, if not the only, smart pet product lines being made available to Costco’s members, which is a testament to the high-quality, innovative and durable pet products Dogness is known for.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.01, the shares rose to $2.58 and dropped to $2.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOGZ points out that the company has recorded 120.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -206.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 726.23K shares, DOGZ reached to a volume of 1207903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for DOGZ stock

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 29.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 14,351 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,958 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,351 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.