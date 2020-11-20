DA Davidson slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] gained 5.92% on the last trading session, reaching $248.55 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Wayfair Names Michael E. Sneed to its Board of Directors.

Johnson & Johnson EVP Brings Extensive Experience in Corporate Affairs, Communications and Operations to Leading Home Retailer.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Michael E. Sneed, Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs and Chief Communication Officer for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), has been elected to its board of directors. Sneed brings a wealth of experience to the Wayfair board leading Johnson & Johnson’s global marketing, communication, design and philanthropy functions and overseeing strategic operations as a member of the company’s Executive Committee. Throughout his career, Sneed has driven international growth for key business areas across Johnson & Johnson.

Wayfair Inc. represents 95.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.26 billion with the latest information. W stock price has been found in the range of $234.74 to $249.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, W reached a trading volume of 1746308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $304.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $363 to $360, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on W stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 350 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 18.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 27.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.05, while it was recorded at 238.70 for the last single week of trading, and 195.41 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +21.42. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.79.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.16. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 166.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$57,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc. posted -2.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 30.00%.