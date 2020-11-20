CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is 188.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] price surged by 4.42 percent to reach at $6.08. The company report on November 18, 2020 that CrowdStrike Integrates Intelligence Feeds and Automation Capabilities to Enhance Newly Introduced AWS Network Firewall.

New integration streamlines incident response, providing a continuous line of defense from the network to the workload against threat actors regardless of the attack vector.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it is a Launch Partner for AWS Network Firewall, a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs). This integration enables customers to leverage the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform capabilities by extending threat intelligence and deployment automation for streamlined incident response and simplified operations. This development further deepens the technical collaboration between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CrowdStrike, a pioneer of the security cloud, to offer customers enhanced solutions that protect workloads from the network to the endpoint.

A sum of 4789569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.20M shares. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $147.09 and dropped to a low of $138.015 until finishing in the latest session at $143.76.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.04. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $159.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $122 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 7.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 177.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.61, while it was recorded at 136.60 for the last single week of trading, and 97.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.34 and a Gross Margin at +70.55. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$61,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CRWD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,152 million, or 76.30% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,980,079, which is approximately 15.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,136,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.16 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -35.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 23,951,462 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 26,751,875 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 82,521,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,224,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,806 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,944 shares during the same period.