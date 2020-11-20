Friday, November 20, 2020
Craig Hallum lifts Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.37, while the highest price level was $0.40. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights & Accomplishments:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.34 percent and weekly performance of -5.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 2679620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3879, while it was recorded at 0.3819 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5756 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23 million, or 26.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 million in SENS stocks shares; and DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., currently with $3.66 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 11,740,305 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,053,522 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 42,353,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,147,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,696,725 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,996 shares during the same period.

