Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] stock Reiterated by Cascend Securities analyst, price target now $30

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] closed the trading session at $37.16 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.40, while the highest price level was $39.10. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Canadian Solar, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71103.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CSIQ reached to a volume of 6725365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSIQ shares is $37.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSIQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cascend Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Canadian Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $27, while Cascend Securities kept a Buy rating on CSIQ stock. On February 20, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CSIQ shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Solar Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66.

CSIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, CSIQ shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.63, while it was recorded at 38.63 for the last single week of trading, and 24.67 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +22.45. Canadian Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for CSIQ is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.44. Additionally, CSIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] managed to generate an average of $12,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Canadian Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Solar Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSIQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Solar Inc. go to 20.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $942 million, or 51.10% of CSIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSIQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,821,256, which is approximately 28.819% of the company’s market cap and around 31.00% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,327,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.65 million in CSIQ stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $84.94 million in CSIQ stock with ownership of nearly 12.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ] by around 8,323,572 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,605,527 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,431,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,360,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSIQ stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,925,782 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 876,058 shares during the same period.