BofA Securities slashes price target on Norbord Inc. [OSB] – find out why.

Norbord Inc. [NYSE: OSB] jumped around 3.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.00 at the close of the session, up 11.41%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that IIROC Trade Resumption – OSB.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ – Trading resumes in:.

Company: Norbord Inc.

Norbord Inc. stock is now 38.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSB Stock saw the intraday high of $37.755 and lowest of $34.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.99, which means current price is +314.80% above from all time high which was touched on 11/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 264.83K shares, OSB reached a trading volume of 1703660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norbord Inc. [OSB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSB shares is $36.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Norbord Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Norbord Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norbord Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35.

How has OSB stock performed recently?

Norbord Inc. [OSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.14. With this latest performance, OSB shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Norbord Inc. [OSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.01, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

Norbord Inc. [OSB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norbord Inc. [OSB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.06 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Norbord Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.43.

Return on Total Capital for OSB is now -0.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norbord Inc. [OSB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.69. Additionally, OSB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norbord Inc. [OSB] managed to generate an average of -$23,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

Earnings analysis for Norbord Inc. [OSB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norbord Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norbord Inc. go to -14.76%.

Insider trade positions for Norbord Inc. [OSB]

There are presently around $2,475 million, or 84.80% of OSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSB stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 34,787,535, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 9,252,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.35 million in OSB stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $157.43 million in OSB stock with ownership of nearly -10.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norbord Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Norbord Inc. [NYSE:OSB] by around 4,144,735 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,319,623 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 58,423,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,888,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSB stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,548 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 837,146 shares during the same period.