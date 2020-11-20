BofA Securities lifts Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.71%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions.

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distributions on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”).

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 1, 2020. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, VOYA stock rose by 0.03%. The one-year Voya Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.97. The average equity rating for VOYA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.95 billion, with 126.30 million shares outstanding and 125.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, VOYA stock reached a trading volume of 2412988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $61.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.95.

VOYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, VOYA shares gained by 13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.13, while it was recorded at 56.36 for the last single week of trading, and 48.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voya Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $119,167 per employee.

VOYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voya Financial Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 26.96%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,722 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,213,726, which is approximately -8.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,920,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $570.84 million in VOYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $435.65 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -3.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 12,561,422 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 12,518,082 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 109,126,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,206,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,615,278 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 383,392 shares during the same period.