Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Stock trading around $55.15 per share: What’s Next?

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.75%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Berry Global Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70915.

Over the last 12 months, BERY stock rose by 31.65%. The one-year Berry Global Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for BERY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.19 billion, with 132.50 million shares outstanding and 129.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.62K shares, BERY stock reached a trading volume of 2893380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $62.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BERY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, BERY shares gained by 11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.96, while it was recorded at 54.20 for the last single week of trading, and 44.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berry Global Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BERY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 15.98%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,113 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 15,500,531, which is approximately 3.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,507,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.63 million in BERY stocks shares; and CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $390.01 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly -29.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 12,755,104 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 17,771,772 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 98,452,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,979,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,897,793 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,258 shares during the same period.