Friday, November 20, 2020
Ball Corporation [BLL] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $107

By Edison Baldwin

Admin
Admin
Admin
Admin
Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $96.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Ball Reports Strong Third Quarter Results.

Highlights.

– Third quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share of 72 cents vs. 27 cents in 2019.

Ball Corporation represents 326.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.44 billion with the latest information. BLL stock price has been found in the range of $96.47 to $98.3452.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, BLL reached a trading volume of 2196953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $104.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $68, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 171.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BLL stock

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.63, while it was recorded at 95.86 for the last single week of trading, and 75.24 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.51. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $30,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Ball Corporation [BLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 13.81%.

