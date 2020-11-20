Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gain 3.25% so far this year. What now?

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] closed the trading session at $311.85 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $311.67, while the highest price level was $320.80. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Anthem Inc. Names Blair Todt Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Blair Todt has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective November 30, 2020. Mr. Todt will oversee Anthem’s legal strategy, legal compliance, litigation, regulatory and governance matters, and public affairs. He will also serve as member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem. Mr. Todt replaces Thomas Zielinski who announced he will retire from Anthem on December 31, 2020.

“Blair brings an extensive healthcare background together with broad legal, strategic planning, compliance and regulatory experience to serve as our next General Counsel,” said Gail K. Boudreaux. “He will be a tremendous asset to Anthem as our company continues to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders and fulfill our mission to improve lives and communities. I’m pleased to welcome Blair to the Anthem team.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.25 percent and weekly performance of -5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ANTM reached to a volume of 1607982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $350.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $257, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ANTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 11.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42.

ANTM stock trade performance evaluation

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.65, while it was recorded at 326.04 for the last single week of trading, and 272.34 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anthem Inc. posted 3.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.88/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 13.87%.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,787 million, or 94.10% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,876,356, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,329,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.27 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly -3.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

501 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 15,587,092 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 14,137,771 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 197,265,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,990,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,105 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,850 shares during the same period.