Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $24.99 billion, down -6.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] loss -1.36% or -3.09 points to close at $224.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2592193 shares. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Amgen To Present At The Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the presentation can be accessed from the Events Calendar on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Amgen’s website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Amgen Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

It opened the trading session at $226.97, the shares rose to $226.97 and dropped to $223.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMGN points out that the company has recorded -0.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 2592193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $252.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMGN stock

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.46, while it was recorded at 231.78 for the last single week of trading, and 231.84 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.15 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.71.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.60. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $335,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amgen Inc. posted 3.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $100,224 million, or 79.40% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,985,428, which is approximately -1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,937,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.77 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.53 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 17,920,986 shares. Additionally, 892 investors decreased positions by around 24,532,452 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 403,640,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,094,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 993,389 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,217 shares during the same period.