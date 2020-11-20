Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $14

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.67 at the close of the session, up 2.18%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Allscripts Announces New Share Repurchase Program.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program under which Allscripts may purchase up to $300 million of its common stock through December 31, 2021.

The new share repurchase program replaces the previously existing share repurchase program, which authorized Allscripts to repurchase $250 million of its common share through December 31, 2020. Allscripts has repurchased the entire amount available under the prior program.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock is now 29.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $13.00 and lowest of $12.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.56, which means current price is +177.85% above from all time high which was touched on 11/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 2245825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDRX stock. On July 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MDRX shares from 6.50 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MDRX stock performed recently?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 20.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.48 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.28.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.45. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$18,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.83%.

Insider trade positions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $2,080 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,749,058, which is approximately -4.703% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,892,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.71 million in MDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.71 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -8.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 3,278,823 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 12,589,667 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 148,311,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,180,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,723 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 852,388 shares during the same period.