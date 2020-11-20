ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] Stock trading around $30.83 per share: What’s Next?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.50%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that eCommerce Transactions Will Soar During Holiday Shopping Season as Pandemic Leads to More Lockdowns, per New Data from ACI Worldwide.

As consumers prepare for holiday shopping season, concern over lockdowns drives early shopping with a 53 percent increase in the retail sector in October 2019 vs. 2020 .

New benchmark data from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, revealed a 23 percent increase in global eCommerce transactions in October 2020 compared to October 2019. This increase was driven by the retail, gaming, DIY and digital sectors as consumers prepare for further lockdowns. In addition, the data, based on hundreds of millions of eCommerce transactions from global merchants, showed a projected 25 percent increase in volume of transactions for all sectors combined (including those impacted by the pandemic, such as airline and ticketing) in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

Over the last 12 months, ACIW stock dropped by -15.30%. The one-year ACI Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.07. The average equity rating for ACIW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.55 billion, with 116.56 million shares outstanding and 114.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ACIW stock reached a trading volume of 560233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $38.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ACIW Stock Performance Analysis:

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, ACIW shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 31.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACI Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for ACIW is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.07. Additionally, ACIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] managed to generate an average of $16,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ACIW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,630 million, or 99.50% of ACIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,360,402, which is approximately -2.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,474,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.92 million in ACIW stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $316.53 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly -0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 12,305,254 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,764,624 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 92,675,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,745,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,572 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,578 shares during the same period.