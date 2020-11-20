ABB Ltd [ABB] Revenue clocked in at $26.02 billion, up 11.75% YTD: What’s Next?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] closed the trading session at $26.92 on 11/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.795, while the highest price level was $27.18. The company report on November 19, 2020 that ABB Capital Markets Day 2020.

ABB will be hosting its Capital Markets Day today, November 19, starting 11.30 am CET, at which CEO, Björn Rosengren, and CFO, Timo Ihamuotila, as well as the four business area Presidents, will give an update on the recent strategic and operational developments, including:.

Improving performance under ABB Way.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.75 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ABB reached to a volume of 1901616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $25.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 33.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ABB stock trade performance evaluation

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.12, while it was recorded at 27.28 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.73.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.53. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $7,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABB Ltd posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 15,206,229 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 5,991,485 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 67,259,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,456,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,857,371 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,023,375 shares during the same period.