Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] is 24.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Yum China Named Industry Leader in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Yum China has also been selected as the member of 2020 DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets.

Yum China earned an impressive total score of 73 out of 100 points, compared with an industry average of 22 points. This reflects the Company’s strong performance across economic, environmental and social dimensions, receiving industry best scores in a number of criteria, including supply chain management, risk & crisis management, brand management, packaging as well as labor practice indicators.

Over the last 12 months, YUMC stock rose by 38.23%. The one-year Yum China Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.01. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.06 billion, with 419.34 million shares outstanding and 417.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, YUMC stock reached a trading volume of 4711582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $62.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.86, while it was recorded at 58.22 for the last single week of trading, and 49.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

YUMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 9.78%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,075 million, or 78.80% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,461,655, which is approximately 2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,789,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.43 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

291 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 32,311,817 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 14,136,007 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 289,201,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,648,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,083,213 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,432,381 shares during the same period.