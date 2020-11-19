Wolfe Research lifts MPLX LP [MPLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] closed the trading session at $20.10 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.01, while the highest price level was $21.49. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces CFO to retire early next year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Donald C. Templin, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has elected to retire from the company, effective in January 2021. A nationwide search for the company’s next CFO is ongoing.

“Don was part of the original management team that established MPC as a publicly-traded company, and his deep financial experience, strong business skills and broad knowledge of our industry have been an integral part of our growth and success,” said Michael J. Hennigan, president and chief executive officer. “I’m especially grateful for Don’s leadership during this challenging year for our business and the support he provided during my transition to CEO. We thank Don for his many contributions to MPC and MPLX over the past decade, and I look forward to working with him to close out this year before he begins his well-earned retirement.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.05 percent and weekly performance of 3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, MPLX reached to a volume of 4171531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $23.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPLX shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.51%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,822 million, or 33.00% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 66,870,021, which is approximately 28.44% of the company’s market cap and around 62.44% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,782,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.52 million in MPLX stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $495.48 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -18.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 26,378,696 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 31,277,043 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 281,751,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,407,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,311 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,333,224 shares during the same period.