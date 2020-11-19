why UDR Inc. [UDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.28

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] slipped around -1.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.62 at the close of the session, down -4.12%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that UDR, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68957.

UDR Inc. stock is now -17.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UDR Stock saw the intraday high of $40.44 and lowest of $38.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.25, which means current price is +32.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 1942189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UDR Inc. [UDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $38.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.46.

How has UDR stock performed recently?

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 39.23 for the last single week of trading, and 37.42 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.33. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.94.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.08. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $136,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for UDR Inc. [UDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 725.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

Insider trade positions for UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $11,185 million, or 99.92% of UDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,532,197, which is approximately -3.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 36,729,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 22,053,629 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 24,322,783 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 243,237,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,614,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,780,336 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,219,287 shares during the same period.