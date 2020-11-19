Thursday, November 19, 2020
why Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.29

By Annabelle Farmer

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $19.37 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.20, while the highest price level was $19.59. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 Per Share.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock to be paid on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2020.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.24 percent and weekly performance of -0.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 3206949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $21.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MPW stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 27 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.22, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,432 million, or 83.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,450,444, which is approximately -4.527% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,723,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in MPW stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $665.51 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -16.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 26,786,912 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 39,304,943 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 369,218,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,309,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,257,468 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,186,136 shares during the same period.

Popular Category