why Element Solutions Inc [ESI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.29

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] traded at a low on 11/18/20, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.00. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company’s common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented, “Element Solutions’ ability and decision to initiate a dividend in 2020 of all years is a testament to the quality and resilience of its business model and its cash flows. Our business has consistently generated significantly more cash flow, in all market environments, than it requires internally. This dividend will not materially impact our ability to continue to deploy capital to compound cash flow per share, and we fully expect to grow it along with that cash flow.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2474137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Element Solutions Inc stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for ESI stock reached $3.12 billion, with 248.90 million shares outstanding and 218.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ESI reached a trading volume of 2474137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has ESI stock performed recently?

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.80, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.94. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.30. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Element Solutions Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 7.25%.

Insider trade positions for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

There are presently around $2,999 million, or 94.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,255,526, which is approximately -5.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 17,821,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.68 million in ESI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $229.06 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly 24.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 23,871,850 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 19,378,887 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 187,435,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,686,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,664,446 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,245,036 shares during the same period.