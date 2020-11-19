why Commercial Metals Company [CMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.64

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] traded at a low on 11/18/20, posting a -4.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.81. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results.

– Fourth quarter GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 5.6% sequentially, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 35%.

– Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1184866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Commercial Metals Company stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for CMC stock reached $2.40 billion, with 119.20 million shares outstanding and 117.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, CMC reached a trading volume of 1184866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Commercial Metals Company [CMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has CMC stock performed recently?

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CMC shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.87, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commercial Metals Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to -7.81%.

Insider trade positions for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

There are presently around $2,142 million, or 90.20% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,204,913, which is approximately -3.334% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,797,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.5 million in CMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $205.02 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 5,472,961 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,718,786 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 88,739,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,931,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,139 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,565 shares during the same period.