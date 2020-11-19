why Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $214.53

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] price plunged by -1.43 percent to reach at -$2.82. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $459.5 million, growth of 26% year-over-year.

Quarterly IFRS operating margin of 3% and non-IFRS operating margin of 23% .

A sum of 3090444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. Atlassian Corporation Plc shares reached a high of $203.00 and dropped to a low of $191.18 until finishing in the latest session at $193.70.

The one-year TEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.71. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $214.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 9.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 89.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.76, while it was recorded at 193.10 for the last single week of trading, and 170.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +82.59. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.72.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.55. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$71,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TEAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 14.80%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,608 million, or 90.40% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,123,641, which is approximately -10.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,729,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.26 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly -8.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 17,190,406 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 12,100,590 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 92,588,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,879,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,726,789 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,552,521 shares during the same period.