Weibo Corporation [WB] is -3.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] slipped around -2.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $44.56 at the close of the session, down -4.60%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China , today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 .

“With the Covid-19 pandemic situation in China largely brought under control, we are glad to see the solid recovery of our brand advertising business in the second quarter, with more brands embracing our differentiated social marketing solutions to connect with broader audience on Weibo,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “For performance ad business, we focused on enhancing ad performance and efficiency through upgrade of advertising system and product optimization, aiming to capture higher wallet share in the performance ad market , ” said Mr. Wang. .

Weibo Corporation stock is now -3.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WB Stock saw the intraday high of $46.48 and lowest of $43.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.33, which means current price is +54.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, WB reached a trading volume of 1152932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weibo Corporation [WB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $41.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59.

How has WB stock performed recently?

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, WB shares gained by 15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.68, while it was recorded at 46.04 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.82 and a Gross Margin at +81.39. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 18.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.12. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $120,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Weibo Corporation [WB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weibo Corporation posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 1.45%.

Insider trade positions for Weibo Corporation [WB]

There are presently around $2,579 million, or 41.80% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.22% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 8,673,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.5 million in WB stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $258.35 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly -8.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 6,066,225 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 6,200,377 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 45,603,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,870,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,382 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,131,824 shares during the same period.