Wall Street Analyst Resumed ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.74 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that ImmunoGen Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference November 23 at 10:00am ET.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now 12.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.955 and lowest of $5.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.07, which means current price is +194.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 2518577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IMGN shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $815 million, or 76.70% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 23,080,128, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,188,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.44 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.83 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -4.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 19,516,405 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,567,831 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 105,920,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,004,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,418,933 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,173 shares during the same period.