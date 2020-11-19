Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Chili Piper aims to overtake Calendly among revenue reps with the first meeting automation tool and new Spicy offering.

Over the last 12 months, WPM stock rose by 50.90%. The one-year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.79. The average equity rating for WPM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.80 billion, with 449.13 million shares outstanding and 448.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, WPM stock reached a trading volume of 3125950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $38, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

WPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 44.31 for the last single week of trading, and 42.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.18 and a Gross Margin at +39.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.50. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $2,930,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

WPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 22.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,142 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 23,625,777, which is approximately -17.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,871,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.61 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $768.72 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -15.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 19,403,131 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 23,313,151 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 222,886,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,602,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,417,936 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 475,733 shares during the same period.