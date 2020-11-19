Wall Street Analyst Initiated BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. What else is Wall St. saying

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] loss -18.46% or -2.61 points to close at $11.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1542627 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that BeyondSpring Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of $75 million of its ordinary shares. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of the ordinary shares being offered. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the commercialization of Plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and may not be completed on the terms described, or at all.

It opened the trading session at $14.39, the shares rose to $14.39 and dropped to $11.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYSI points out that the company has recorded -34.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 123.65K shares, BYSI reached to a volume of 1542627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock. On July 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BYSI shares from 60 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 1.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for BYSI stock

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.12. With this latest performance, BYSI shares dropped by -17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.35 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -313.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -338.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -147.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.00. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$624,344 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BeyondSpring Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYSI.

An analysis of insider ownership at BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

There are presently around $24 million, or 8.10% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 762,917, which is approximately 4.977% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 230,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 million in BYSI stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.98 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 166,339 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 396,045 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,529,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,092,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,513 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 206,856 shares during the same period.