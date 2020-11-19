vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] is 11.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] traded at a high on 11/18/20, posting a 5.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.90. The company report on November 6, 2020 that vTv Therapeutics Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Update.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided an update on the progress of its clinical programs.

“Following our decision to conclude enrollment in the Elevage Study at the end of September, we look forward to announcing topline results from this phase 2 study of azeliragon in December,” said Steve Holcombe, president and CEO. “In addition, we are planning a mechanistic study of TTP399 to start early in the new year to better understand its impact on diabetic ketoacidosis. Finally, we are planning a phase 1 study of our PDE4 inhibitor compound, HPP737, as an initial step towards a proof-of-concept study in psoriasis. We expect to report topline results from both the mechanistic study of TTP399 and the phase 1 study of HPP737 during the second quarter of 2021.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1174894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.11%.

The market cap for VTVT stock reached $136.34 million, with 48.24 million shares outstanding and 15.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.45K shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 1174894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5928.00.

How has VTVT stock performed recently?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, VTVT shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7776, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2734 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

Insider trade positions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.40% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 708,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in VTVT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.95 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 8.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 974,679 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 214,020 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,019,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,208,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,228 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 167,123 shares during the same period.