Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] moved up 12.91: Why It’s Important

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] traded at a high on 11/17/20, posting a 12.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.82. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Tupperware Brands Corporation Participating in Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020 on November 19, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

This Presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3545612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.08%.

The market cap for TUP stock reached $1.73 billion, with 49.10 million shares outstanding and 47.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 3545612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has TUP stock performed recently?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.26. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 65.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1096.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 332.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.10, while it was recorded at 30.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $1,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $1,329 million, or 90.80% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,367,614, which is approximately 7674497.917% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,203,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.83 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $120.0 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 3.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 11,332,816 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,996,747 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,843,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,172,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,235,909 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,332,308 shares during the same period.