The ODP Corporation [ODP] Is Currently 4.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ: ODP] gained 4.68% on the last trading session, reaching $29.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that New Jersey Government Awards CompuCom a Class D Electronic Waste Recycling Permit.

New Certification Proves CompuCom’s e-waste Management Competency and Expands its Recycling Capacity.

CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Class D Permit (Universal Waste) for its facility in Paulsboro, New Jersey. The permit, established under the New Jersey electronic waste management act, enables CompuCom to operate as an e-waste recycling facility for the safe and environmentally sound management of end-of-life electronic devices and components.

The ODP Corporation represents 53.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.48 billion with the latest information. ODP stock price has been found in the range of $28.46 to $30.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 510.74K shares, ODP reached a trading volume of 1160587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The ODP Corporation [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The ODP Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for The ODP Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ODP Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ODP stock

The ODP Corporation [ODP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.88. With this latest performance, ODP shares gained by 35.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for The ODP Corporation [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 26.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.70 for the last 200 days.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ODP Corporation [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. The ODP Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.93.

Return on Total Capital for ODP is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.92. Additionally, ODP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] managed to generate an average of $2,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.The ODP Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ODP Corporation posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ODP Corporation go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The ODP Corporation [ODP]

There are presently around $1,432 million, or 89.20% of ODP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,016,113, which is approximately -2.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,502,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.93 million in ODP stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $147.15 million in ODP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ODP Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ:ODP] by around 10,647,275 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 18,648,407 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,359,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,654,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,685,539 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,136 shares during the same period.