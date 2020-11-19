The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $224.30 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] closed the trading session at $224.30 on 11/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $223.51, while the highest price level was $227.72. The company report on October 28, 2020 that GS Investor Alert – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Investigation.

The investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.45 percent and weekly performance of 2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, GS reached to a volume of 2832154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $255.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $200, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 454.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.18, while it was recorded at 220.98 for the last single week of trading, and 197.08 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 453.96. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 4.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 10.15%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,763 million, or 71.90% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,905,240, which is approximately 2.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,948,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.5 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 15,985,034 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 16,168,664 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 207,537,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,691,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,475,180 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,603,726 shares during the same period.