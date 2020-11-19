Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in the S&P 500 is a big breakthrough in increasing the valuation of the company.

There has been a lot of talk about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and its potential technological advancement that will drive the future world. Elon Musk, Tesla’s founder is very optimistic, and so are we seeing the results in both financial and business growth.

Tesla remains a key stock in investors’ sight. In a year where the rest of the market has suffered defeat at the hands of pandemic, Tesla has emerged as one of the leaders in the market. TSLA stock has jumped up to 428% Year-to-date.While, the average trading volume of TSLA is just under 60 million, quite magnificent.

Recently, the S&P Dow Jones pointed out that the EV giant is set to make its way to the S&P 500 index. TSLA is rallying following the potential S&P 500 inclusion. The company is expected to join the S&P 500 from Dec. 21, 2020.

Musk’s Tesla will be the largest company by market cap to join the index in its history. Due to that fact, it will probably complete the inclusion in two trenches.

According to MarketWatch, a number of financial advisors told them that S&P 500 represents themost consequential stocks in the U.S economy. They believe that prominent progress and potential growth make Tesla wealthy enough to deserve inclusion.

Tesla has a broader growth strength and its growing demand across the globe pushes TSLA stock to increase its worth.

On the other side, the rising demand for Tesla’s software-and-services business has impressed Morgan Stanley. The upside potential of the EV maker has made the firm go bullish for the first time since 2017.

Morgan Stanley expects Tesla’s software and services segment to grow up to 20% of the aggerate profit by 2030.

The firm has raised Tesla from “equal weight” to”overweight” and projects a price target of $540. This reflects a 22% increase from Tuesday’s close. Following its bull-case scenario, Morgan Stanley forecasts the electric car makers to jump to $1,068, almost 142% from Tuesday’s close.

The CEO of Rise Financial Partners, Thomas Hlohinecrates Tesla as an interesting and controversial stock. Whereas, a financial adviser Mark Struthers believes that Tesla is not a bad company, but its users and investors are too much optimistic as they are investing in such a company whose future growth may, or may not, be there.