Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] moved up 6.25: Why It’s Important

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, up 6.25%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Are Promising, but Soligenix’s Civax (TM) May Be a Better Alternative.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 17, 2020) – Enthusiasm is surrounding Pfizer’s and Moderna’s announcement of COVID-19 vaccine candidates that may soon become ripe for approval. But, in all fairness to the progress, tempering some of the excitement is warranted.

There are two significant concerns. First, both Pfizer and Moderna candidates use synthetic mRNA technology to activate the immune system against the virus and must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below, or at refrigerated levels for no more than 30 days and freezing at -20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Soligenix Inc. stock is now 52.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNGX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.25 and lowest of $2.0011 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.54, which means current price is +67.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 381.04K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 1066912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has SNGX stock performed recently?

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.70% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 871,184, which is approximately 5.87% of the company’s market cap and around 3.85% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.55 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 499,806 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 276,330 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,037,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,813,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,408 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 269,599 shares during the same period.