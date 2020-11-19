Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Revenue clocked in at $2.83 billion, up 33.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.97%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that LiveXLive Names Former Scientific Games And Las Vegas Sands Executive, Michael Quartieri, As CFO.

Quartieri was recognized in 2020 by Institutional Investor As the #1 Chief Financial Officer in Gaming and Lodging.

During His Combined Tenure at Scientific Games and Las Vegas Sands, Quartieri Directed the Completion of Over $10 Billion in Financing Transactions and Managed Over $700 Million in Acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months, SGMS stock rose by 21.46%. The one-year Scientific Games Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.06. The average equity rating for SGMS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.31 billion, with 95.00 million shares outstanding and 89.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, SGMS stock reached a trading volume of 2454001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $22 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $37, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

SGMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 34.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scientific Games Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SGMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -309.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,071 million, or 73.30% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,381,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,110,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.44 million in SGMS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $307.87 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 34,094,614 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,397,370 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,474,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,966,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,155,223 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 784,520 shares during the same period.