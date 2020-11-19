Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is -20.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.90%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Sabra Announces the Passing of Founding Board Member, Bob Ettl.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announces the passing of founding board member, Bob Ettl.

Commenting on the passing of Mr. Ettl, Sabra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Matros, said, “It is with immense sadness I announce the passing of my dear friend and Sabra board member Bob Ettl. Bob and his wife Marian and their sons David and Aaron were so much a part of our life. Marian and my wife Adrienne are the best of friends. Aaron and our son Alex went to middle and high school together. We are blessed to know firsthand what an incredible family they are, how much good they give to the world. Bob was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2013. He refused to let it control his life. He was a hero to all of us who knew him, showing us how the human spirit can overcome so much. After diagnosis, he had seven and one half years of an amazing life with his family, friends, and colleagues. Bob was on the Sabra board since inception. Ten years ago we started with one tenant. The success we have had is in no small part due to Bob’s contributions and leadership on the Sabra board. We will miss Bob; his humanity, his brilliance, his unique sense of humor. All our love will be with Bob and his family forever.”.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock dropped by -22.95%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.81. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 205.79 million shares outstanding and 204.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 3105943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.26 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.69, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +56.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,029,294 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,178 million, or 91.10% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,884,768, which is approximately -3.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,229,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.47 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $167.55 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 14,093,891 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 14,598,382 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 158,039,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,731,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,310,107 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 953,857 shares during the same period.